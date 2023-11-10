Home Quiz Test your knowledge of “Maniac” with this exciting Netflix Quiz!

Test your knowledge of “Maniac” with this exciting Netflix Quiz!

Welcome to the Netflix Quiz: How well do you remember Maniac? This mind-bending series has captivated audiences worldwide, meshing reality with fantasy. Test your knowledge about this intriguing show and its unforgettable characters. How deeply have you dove into the labyrinth of Maniac? Let's find out!

Who is the director of Maniac?
Christopher Nolan
What year was Maniac released on Netflix?
2017
2018
2016
2019
What is the name of the character played by in Maniac?
Annie Landsberg
Owen Milgrim
Dr. Azumi Fujita
Dr. Mantleray
How many episodes does Maniac have?
10
8
13
12
What kind of experimental drug trial is central to the plot of Maniac?
A trial aiming to cure
A trial aiming to cure any kind of disease
A trial aiming to enhance human cognitive abilities
A trial aiming to cure depression
Maniac is based on a TV series from which country?
Japan
Norway
USA
UK

About Maniac

Maniac is a mind-bending television series that premiered on Netflix in 2018. It is an American psychological dark comedy-drama co-produced by Paramount Television and .

The series is written and directed by , based on the Norwegian television series of the same name by , Håakon Bast Mossige, Kjetil Indregard, and Ole Marius Araldsen, and is led by an A-list cast including Emma Stone and .

The Storyline

Maniac follows the intriguing journey of two strangers, Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), who partake in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Each has a different motive for participating in the trial, with Annie struggling with unresolved issues and broken relationships, while Owen battles with a mental illness diagnosis that he denies.

  • Both participants are promised a remedy to their problems, free of complications or side effects. However, things take a surreal turn when the trial begins.
  • The series is known for its exploration of different genres and settings within each episode, reflecting the different mental states of the characters.
  • Maniac offers a deep dive into the human mind and explores themes such as connection, mental health, and the lengths people will go to fix themselves.
  • The series consists of ten episodes, each offering a unique blend of dark comedy, drama, and .
Also read :  Star Wars Quiz: Unveil Your Ultimate Knowledge of the Rebel Alliance!

The Reception

Maniac has received critical acclaim, particularly for its unique storytelling, performances by Stone and Hill, and its visual style. The series has also been acknowledged for its bold approach to discussing mental health. Despite this, it remains a complex series that requires viewers to commit and engage fully with its narrative.

Olivia Bennett
