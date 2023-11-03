Home Quiz Take Our Harry Potter Quiz: Put Your Knowledge of the Weasley Family...

Take Our Harry Potter Quiz: Put Your Knowledge of the Weasley Family to the Ultimate Test!

Welcome to the world of magic and wizardry! This Quiz will test your knowledge about the Weasley Family. From their ginger locks, to their home named the ‘Burrow', and their courageous acts, how well do you truly know them? Challenge yourself and discover if you're a true fan of this enchanting family.

Who are the parents of the Weasley children?
Molly and Arthur Weasley
Nymphadora Tonks and
Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy
Lily and James Potter
How many Weasley siblings are there in total?
7
6
8
5
Who is the oldest Weasley child?
Bill Weasley
Charlie Weasley
Percy Weasley
Which Weasley worked at Gringotts Wizarding Bank?
Charlie Weasley
Bill Weasley
Percy Weasley
Fred Weasley
Which Weasley sibling died in the Battle of Hogwarts?
Fred Weasley
Charlie Weasley
George Weasley
What is Arthur Weasley's fascination?
artefacts
Magical creatures
Dark magic
Potions

Do You Truly Know the Weasley Family?

The Weasley family, a central piece in the captivating world of Harry Potter, is a family of pure-blood wizards residing in The Burrow. Brimming with unique characteristics, this tight knit clan is known for their striking red hair, fascinating quirks, and strong sense of family unity.

A Brief Overview of the Weasley Family

Arthur and Molly Weasley are the parents of seven children. Each of their kids, namely Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George, Ron, and Ginny, play crucial roles throughout the series and each have their own unique personalities and contributions to the .

  • Bill Weasley

    Bill is the oldest Weasley child. He's a curse-breaker for Gringotts Bank and is married to Fleur Delacour.

  • Charlie Weasley

    Next comes Charlie, who is a dragonologist and works in . He's particularly known for his love of dragons.

  • Percy Weasley

    Percy is the third Weasley child, known for his ambition and adherence to rules. He works at the .

  • These fun, mischievous twins are best known for their prank shop, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

  • Ron Weasley

    Ron, Harry Potter's best friend, is known for his loyalty and bravery throughout their adventures.

  • Ginny Weasley

    The youngest and only female among the Weasley siblings, Ginny is a strong, independent witch, and eventually becomes Harry Potter's wife.

Well-known for their endearing traits and close-knit relations, the Weasley family is an integral part of the magical realm of Harry Potter. So, how well do you know them? Dive into the quiz to find out!

