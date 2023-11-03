Take Our Harry Potter Quiz: Put Your Knowledge of the Weasley Family to the Ultimate Test!

Welcome to the world of magic and wizardry! This Harry Potter Quiz will test your knowledge about the Weasley Family. From their ginger locks, to their home named the ‘Burrow', and their courageous acts, how well do you truly know them? Challenge yourself and discover if you're a true fan of this enchanting family.

Who are the parents of the Weasley children?

Molly and Arthur Weasley Nymphadora Tonks and Remus Lupin Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy Lily and James Potter

How many Weasley siblings are there in total?

7 6 8 5

Who is the oldest Weasley child?

Bill Weasley Charlie Weasley Percy Weasley Ron Weasley

Which Weasley worked at Gringotts Wizarding Bank?

Charlie Weasley Bill Weasley Percy Weasley Fred Weasley

Which Weasley sibling died in the Battle of Hogwarts?

Fred Weasley Charlie Weasley George Weasley Ginny Weasley

What is Arthur Weasley's fascination?

Muggle artefacts Magical creatures Dark magic Potions

Do You Truly Know the Weasley Family?

The Weasley family, a central piece in the captivating world of Harry Potter, is a family of pure-blood wizards residing in The Burrow. Brimming with unique characteristics, this tight knit clan is known for their striking red hair, fascinating quirks, and strong sense of family unity.

A Brief Overview of the Weasley Family

Arthur and Molly Weasley are the parents of seven children. Each of their kids, namely Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George, Ron, and Ginny, play crucial roles throughout the series and each have their own unique personalities and contributions to the wizarding world.

Bill Weasley Bill is the oldest Weasley child. He's a curse-breaker for Gringotts Bank and is married to Fleur Delacour.

Charlie Weasley Next comes Charlie, who is a dragonologist and works in Romania. He's particularly known for his love of dragons.

Percy Weasley Percy is the third Weasley child, known for his ambition and adherence to rules. He works at the Ministry of Magic.

Fred and George Weasley These fun, mischievous twins are best known for their prank shop, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

Ron Weasley Ron, Harry Potter's best friend, is known for his loyalty and bravery throughout their adventures.

Ginny Weasley The youngest and only female among the Weasley siblings, Ginny is a strong, independent witch, and eventually becomes Harry Potter's wife.

Well-known for their endearing traits and close-knit relations, the Weasley family is an integral part of the magical realm of Harry Potter. So, how well do you know them? Dive into the quiz to find out!