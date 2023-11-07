Take Our Disney Quiz and Test Your Knowledge: Can You Identify These Characters from “The Emperor’s New Groove”?

Welcome to our Disney Quiz! Test your knowledge of the hilarious and heartwarming film, The Emperor's New Groove. Can you correctly identify these beloved and eccentric characters? This is a great opportunity to revisit your childhood and showcase your Disney expertise. Let's get started!
Meet The Quirky Characters of The Emperor's New Groove
The Emperor's New Groove is a captivating Disney animated film known for its unique style of humor and memorable characters. The story revolves around a self-absorbed emperor who turns into a llama and embarks on a life-changing journey. The following are some of the key characters you'll encounter in the quiz.
Kuzco
A young and charismatic emperor who is transformed into a llama by his ex-advisor. Kuzco is self-absorbed yet endearing, providing much of the film's comedic moments.
Pacha
A kind-hearted village leader who helps Kuzco return to his human form. Pacha is a family man who teaches Kuzco about empathy and friendship.
Yzma
Kuzco's ex-advisor who plots to take over the throne. Yzma is known for her theatrical personality and her penchant for eccentric plans.
Kronk
Yzma's loyal, yet not-so-bright henchman. Kronk often finds himself torn between his loyalty to Yzma and his own moral compass.
These characters, among others, make The Emperor's New Groove a memorable and entertaining Disney film. Identify them and test your knowledge in our exciting quiz. Happy quizzing!
