Star Wars Quiz: Unleash your inner Jedi knowledge and conquer the challenge of identifying all the survivors of Order 66!

Welcome to our Star Wars Quiz! This challenge is for true fans. You think you're well-versed in the Star Wars universe? Let's put that to the test. Can you identify all the who survived Order 66? May the force be with you!

Which Jedi survived Order 66 and made a cameo in ?
Ahsoka Tano
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Which Jedi was in exile on following Order 66?
Yoda
Anakin Skywalker
Mace Windu
Who was the Jedi that trained Leia Organa in the ways of the Force after surviving Order 66?
Luke Skywalker
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Yoda
Ahsoka Tano
Which Jedi was hiding on the Wookiee home world of Kashyyyk during Order 66?
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Yoda
Mace Windu
Anakin Skywalker
Which Jedi was known for faking their own death during Order 66?
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Yoda
Ahsoka Tano
Mace Windu
Who was the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who managed to survive Order 66?
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Luke Skywalker
Ahsoka Tano
Yoda

Understanding Order 66 and the Jedi Survivors

The galaxy far, far away, known to us as the Star Wars Universe, was once teeming with Jedi Knights, guardians of peace and justice. However, Order 66, issued by Palpatine in ‘Revenge of the Sith', set about a systematic purge of these noble defenders, leaving very few alive. This order turned the loyalties of the Clone Army against their Jedi generals, and resulted in the near-extinction of the Jedi Order. Let's explore some of the known Jedi who managed to survive this devastating decree.

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Renowned Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, famously survived Order 66, later becoming a mentor to Luke Skywalker. He played a crucial role in the destruction of the , before his demise at the hands of .

  • Yoda

    Grand Master Yoda, one of the most powerful Jedi, managed to escape the initial onslaught and went into hiding on Dagobah. There, he lived in exile until he trained Luke Skywalker and peacefully passed away.

  • Ahsoka Tano

    A former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order before Order 66 was executed. Her survival is a significant plot point in the ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and ‘Star Wars: Rebels' animated series.

  • Kanan Jarrus

    Kanan Jarrus, formerly known as Caleb Dume, was a Padawan at the time of Order 66. He evaded the clone troopers and went into hiding, eventually becoming a key character in ‘Star Wars: Rebels'.

  • Introduced in the video game ‘', Cal Kestis was a young Padawan during the purge. He survived and went into hiding, living as a scrapper until he was discovered and pursued by the Empire.

Take the Naruto Quiz: Unleash Your Knowledge on Shino Aburame's Epic Past!

These are just a few who managed to elude their doom when Order 66 was issued. Their stories highlight the resilience and dedication to the Force that the Jedi Order represents. Who knows? There might still be other Jedi survivors lurking in the vast Star Wars Universe, their tales waiting to be told.

