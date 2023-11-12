Star Wars Quiz: Unleash your inner Jedi knowledge and conquer the challenge of identifying all the survivors of Order 66!

Welcome to our Star Wars Quiz! This challenge is for true fans. You think you're well-versed in the Star Wars universe? Let's put that to the test. Can you identify all the Jedi who survived Order 66? May the force be with you!

Which Jedi survived Order 66 and made a cameo in Star Wars Rebels

Ahsoka Tano Luke Skywalker Mace Windu Obi-Wan Kenobi

Which Jedi was in exile on Dagobah following Order 66?

Yoda Anakin Skywalker Qui-Gon Jinn Mace Windu

Who was the Jedi that trained Leia Organa in the ways of the Force after surviving Order 66?

Luke Skywalker Obi-Wan Kenobi Yoda Ahsoka Tano

Which Jedi was hiding on the Wookiee home world of Kashyyyk during Order 66?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Yoda Mace Windu Anakin Skywalker

Which Jedi was known for faking their own death during Order 66?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Yoda Ahsoka Tano Mace Windu

Who was the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who managed to survive Order 66?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Luke Skywalker Ahsoka Tano Yoda

Understanding Order 66 and the Jedi Survivors

The galaxy far, far away, known to us as the Star Wars Universe, was once teeming with Jedi Knights, guardians of peace and justice. However, Order 66, issued by Palpatine in ‘Revenge of the Sith', set about a systematic purge of these noble defenders, leaving very few alive. This order turned the loyalties of the Clone Army against their Jedi generals, and resulted in the near-extinction of the Jedi Order. Let's explore some of the known Jedi who managed to survive this devastating decree.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Renowned Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, famously survived Order 66, later becoming a mentor to Luke Skywalker. He played a crucial role in the destruction of the Death Star, before his demise at the hands of Darth Vader.

Yoda Grand Master Yoda, one of the most powerful Jedi, managed to escape the initial onslaught and went into hiding on Dagobah. There, he lived in exile until he trained Luke Skywalker and peacefully passed away.

Ahsoka Tano A former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order before Order 66 was executed. Her survival is a significant plot point in the ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and ‘Star Wars: Rebels' animated series.

Kanan Jarrus Kanan Jarrus, formerly known as Caleb Dume, was a Padawan at the time of Order 66. He evaded the clone troopers and went into hiding, eventually becoming a key character in ‘Star Wars: Rebels'.

Cal Kestis Introduced in the video game ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order', Cal Kestis was a young Padawan during the purge. He survived and went into hiding, living as a scrapper until he was discovered and pursued by the Empire.

These are just a few who managed to elude their doom when Order 66 was issued. Their stories highlight the resilience and dedication to the Force that the Jedi Order represents. Who knows? There might still be other Jedi survivors lurking in the vast Star Wars Universe, their tales waiting to be told.