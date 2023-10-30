Netflix Quiz: “Tiger King” – Are You Totally Hooked?

Welcome to our Netflix Quiz! We're diving into the captivating world of the sensational series, Tiger King. Has its unique mix of exotic animals, outrageous personalities, and real-life drama kept you hooked? Test your knowledge and find out how closely you've been watching. Get ready for a wild ride!

What is the real name of the zoo owner who is the main character in Tiger King?

Who did Joe Exotic hire to kill Carole Baskin according to the series?

Allen Glover Jeff Lowe James Garretson Rick Kirkham

What is the name of Carole Baskin's husband who disappeared mysteriously?

Don Lewis Howard Baskin Travis Maldonado John Reinke

Which of Joe Exotic's husbands accidentally shot himself?

Travis Maldonado John Finlay Dillon Passage Rick Kirkham

What did Joe Exotic run for in 2018?

What is the name of the documentary filmmaker who moved into the zoo to produce a reality show?

Rick Kirkham Eric Goode Rebecca Chaiklin Allen Glover

Overview of Tiger King

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, is a riveting and globally popular Netflix docuseries that has captured viewers' attention with its incredible real-life story. This series revolves around the infamous, eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic and his rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Key Highlights of Tiger King

Based on True Events: The storyline is not a scripted drama but rather a documentary series built around real-life incidents.

Larger Than Life Characters: The series introduces viewers to several unusual and eccentric personalities, generating a blend of amusement, shock, and intrigue.

Unexpected Plot Twists: The storyline is filled with unexpected twists and turns, including murder-for-hire plots and allegations of spousal murder.

Controversial Themes: The series delves into the dark side of the big cat breeding industry and the ethical implications of animal captivity.

Cultural Impact: The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless memes, discussions, and even follow-up shows.

What To Expect in the Quiz

The following quiz is designed to gauge your knowledge and understanding of Tiger King. It covers diverse aspects of the show, including the eccentric characters, memorable moments, and underlying themes. Whether you are a casual viewer or a die-hard fan, this quiz is sure to provide an entertaining challenge. So, dive in and find out if Tiger King has truly captivated you!