Netflix Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of “Dead to Me” and Be Amazed!

Welcome to the ultimate Netflix quiz! This particular challenge tests your knowledge on the hit series, Dead to Me. How well do you remember the twists and turns, the secrets, and the heartbreaks of this dark comedy-drama? It's time to prove your fandom. Let's see if you're truly a Dead to Me expert!

Who plays the character of Judy Hale in Dead to Me?

Christina Applegate Linda Cardellini Natalie Morales Diana Maria Riva

What is the name of Jen Harding's late husband in the series?

Steve Wood Ted Harding Nick Prager Ben Wood

Which actor plays the character of Steve Wood in the series?

Brandon Scott James Marsden Max Jenkins Sam McCarthy

What is the profession of Jen Harding in the series?

Real Estate Agent Nurse Police Officer Teacher

In the series, where did Judy meet her boyfriend, Nick?

In the Police Station At the Hospital At a Support Group At Work

What is the name of the detective who is investigating the case of the hit-and-run?

Ana Perez Nick Prager Karen Steve Wood

About Dead to Me on Netflix

Dead to Me is a popular Netflix series marked by dark humor and emotional complexity. The story revolves around Jen, a recent widow seeking the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband, and Judy, a free-spirited woman with her own shocking secrets. The show explores themes of grief, friendship, and forgiveness, all wrapped up in mystery and intrigue.

Key Characters

Jen Harding, portrayed by Christina Applegate, a grieving widow with a dark sense of humor

Judy Hale, portrayed by Linda Cardellini, a bubbly and empathetic woman hiding a major secret

Steve Wood, Judy's ex-fiancé, portrayed by James Marsden

Detective Perez, portrayed by Diana Maria Riva, a diligent police officer investigating Jen's husband's case

Awards and Recognition

The show has been widely recognized for its unique blend of comedy and drama, with Christina Applegate receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Linda Cardellini also received critical acclaim for her performance, resulting in numerous award nominations.

Popularity and Ratings

Dead to Me has been a hit among viewers, garnering a score of 8.0/10 on IMDb and an impressive 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been praised for its character development, plot twists, and balance of humor and drama.

Trivia and Fun Facts

Despite the series being set in Laguna Beach, most of the filming actually took place in Los Angeles

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini had never met prior to their audition, yet their on-screen chemistry was immediate

The show was created by Liz Feldman, who previously worked on the sitcom 2 Broke Girls