Netflix Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of "Dead to Me" and Be Amazed!

Olivia Bennett
Welcome to the ultimate quiz! This particular challenge tests your knowledge on the hit series, Dead to Me. How well do you remember the twists and turns, the secrets, and the heartbreaks of this dark comedy-drama? It's time to prove your fandom. Let's see if you're truly a Dead to Me expert!

Who plays the character of Judy Hale in Dead to Me?
Natalie Morales
Diana Maria Riva
What is the name of Jen Harding's late husband in the series?
Steve Wood
Nick Prager
Ben Wood
Which actor plays the character of Steve Wood in the series?
Brandon Scott
Sam McCarthy
What is the profession of Jen Harding in the series?
Real Estate Agent
Nurse
Police Officer
Teacher
In the series, where did Judy meet her boyfriend, Nick?
In the Police Station
At the Hospital
At a Support Group
At Work
What is the name of the detective who is investigating the case of the hit-and-run?
Ana Perez
Nick Prager
Karen
Steve Wood

About Dead to Me on Netflix

Dead to Me is a popular Netflix series marked by dark humor and emotional complexity. The story revolves around Jen, a recent widow seeking the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband, and Judy, a free-spirited woman with her own shocking secrets. The show explores themes of grief, friendship, and forgiveness, all wrapped up in mystery and intrigue.

Key Characters

  • Jen Harding, portrayed by Christina Applegate, a grieving widow with a dark sense of humor
  • Judy Hale, portrayed by Linda Cardellini, a bubbly and empathetic woman hiding a major secret
  • Steve Wood, Judy's ex-fiancé, portrayed by James Marsden
  • Detective Perez, portrayed by Diana Maria Riva, a diligent police officer investigating Jen's husband's case
Awards and Recognition

The show has been widely recognized for its unique blend of comedy and drama, with Christina Applegate receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Linda Cardellini also received critical acclaim for her performance, resulting in numerous award nominations.

Popularity and Ratings

Dead to Me has been a hit among viewers, garnering a score of 8.0/10 on and an impressive 90% rating on . The show has been praised for its character development, plot twists, and balance of humor and drama.

Trivia and Fun Facts

  • Despite the series being set in Laguna Beach, most of the filming actually took place in Los Angeles
  • Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini had never met prior to their audition, yet their on-screen chemistry was immediate
  • The show was created by , who previously worked on the sitcom
