Harry Potter Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Sybill Trelawney’s Prophecies in an Engaging and Exciting Way!

Welcome to our Harry Potter Quiz! This challenging quiz is dedicated to the enigmatic prophecies of Sybill Trelawney. Are you a true fan who remembers her cryptic predictions or just a casual reader? Dive into these intriguing questions to test your knowledge about the magical mysteries of the Wizarding World!

Who was the subject of Trelawney's first prophecy?

Neville Longbottom Harry Potter Hermione Granger Ron Weasley

To whom did Trelawney make the prophecy that involved neither can live while the other survives?

What year did Sybill Trelawney predict the return of Voldemort?

1993 1995 1992 1994

What is the number of the prophecy Trelawney made about Harry and Voldemort?

Prophecy 97 Prophecy 101 Prophecy 87 Prophecy 84

What was the subject of Trelawney's second known prophecy?

The rise of a dark wizard The return of Voldemort's servant The fall of Hogwarts The death of Harry's parents

Who was present when Trelawney made her first prophecy?

A Glimpse into Sybill Trelawney's Prophecies

Professor Sybill Trelawney, stationed in her tower classroom at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is a character that both fascinates and baffles Harry Potter fans. Known primarily for her predictions of doom, the eccentric Divination professor made some of the most momentous prophecies in the Harry Potter series. Trelawney's words, often dismissed as nonsense, have a way of coming true in the most unexpected ways.

The Prophecy of The Chosen One Perhaps her most significant prophecy relates to the one who would have the power to vanquish the Dark Lord, Voldemort. This prophecy is directly responsible for setting the entire Harry Potter series into motion, marking Harry as Voldemort's equal and making him a target from infancy.

Peter Pettigrew's Betrayal Trelawney foretold the return of Voldemort's servant, unknowingly predicting the betrayal of Peter Pettigrew. Her prediction came true during the Triwizard Tournament, leading to Voldemort's resurrection.

The Lightning-Struck Tower In another chilling prophecy, Trelawney speaks of the lightning-struck tower and calamity, foreshadowing the death of Albus Dumbledore at the top of the Astronomy Tower.

Harry's Grim Fate While not a formal prophecy, Trelawney's seeing of the Grim in Harry's tea leaves and her prediction of his impending death builds an air of foreboding throughout the series. Although often dismissed as mere superstition, Trelawney's prediction gains a certain poignancy by the series' end.

Intriguingly, many of Trelawney's predictions that seem the most far-fetched can be interpreted as coming true in one way or another. As you engage in this Harry Potter Quiz, remember that the Divination teacher's cryptic words often hold more truth than meets the eye. It's time to test your knowledge; do you know Sybill Trelawney's prophecies well?