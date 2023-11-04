Home Quiz Harry Potter Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Sybill Trelawney’s Prophecies in an...

Harry Potter Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Sybill Trelawney’s Prophecies in an Engaging and Exciting Way!

Olivia Bennett
Welcome to our Quiz! This challenging quiz is dedicated to the enigmatic prophecies of Sybill Trelawney. Are you a true fan who remembers her cryptic predictions or just a casual reader? Dive into these intriguing questions to test your knowledge about the magical mysteries of the Wizarding World!

Who was the subject of Trelawney's first prophecy?
Harry Potter
Ron Weasley
To whom did Trelawney make the prophecy that involved neither can live while the other survives?
Albus Dumbledore
What year did Sybill Trelawney predict the return of Voldemort?
1993
1995
1992
1994
What is the number of the prophecy Trelawney made about Harry and Voldemort?
Prophecy 97
Prophecy 101
Prophecy 87
Prophecy 84
What was the subject of Trelawney's second known prophecy?
The rise of a dark wizard
The return of Voldemort's servant
The fall of
The death of Harry's parents
Who was present when Trelawney made her first prophecy?
Lucius Malfoy

A Glimpse into Sybill Trelawney's Prophecies

Professor Sybill Trelawney, stationed in her tower classroom at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is a character that both fascinates and baffles Harry Potter fans. Known primarily for her predictions of doom, the eccentric Divination professor made some of the most momentous prophecies in the Harry Potter series. Trelawney's words, often dismissed as nonsense, have a way of coming true in the most unexpected ways.

  • The Prophecy of The Chosen One

    Perhaps her most significant prophecy relates to the one who would have the power to vanquish the Dark Lord, Voldemort. This prophecy is directly responsible for setting the entire Harry Potter series into motion, marking Harry as Voldemort's equal and making him a target from infancy.

  • Peter Pettigrew's Betrayal

    Trelawney foretold the return of Voldemort's servant, unknowingly predicting the betrayal of Peter Pettigrew. Her prediction came true during the Triwizard Tournament, leading to Voldemort's resurrection.

  • The Lightning-Struck Tower

    In another chilling prophecy, Trelawney speaks of the lightning-struck tower and calamity, foreshadowing the death of Albus Dumbledore at the top of the Astronomy Tower.

  • Harry's Grim Fate

    While not a formal prophecy, Trelawney's seeing of the Grim in Harry's tea leaves and her prediction of his impending death builds an air of foreboding throughout the series. Although often dismissed as mere superstition, Trelawney's prediction gains a certain poignancy by the series' end.

Intriguingly, many of Trelawney's predictions that seem the most far-fetched can be interpreted as coming true in one way or another. As you engage in this Harry Potter Quiz, remember that the Divination teacher's cryptic words often hold more truth than meets the eye. It's time to test your knowledge; do you know Sybill Trelawney's prophecies well?

Olivia Bennett
