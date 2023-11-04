Harry Potter Quiz: Put your knowledge of the Weasley twins and their mischievous pranks to the test!

Welcome to our Harry Potter Quiz! This time, we're focusing on the beloved Weasley twins and their legendary pranks. How well do you remember Fred and George's mischievous deeds? Test your knowledge and see if you could outsmart the wizarding world's most notorious pranksters!

What is the name of the joke shop the Weasley twins opened in Diagon Alley?

Zonko's Joke Shop Weasley's Wizard Wheezes Flourish and Blotts Leaky Cauldron

Who gave Fred and George the money to start their joke shop?

Percy Weasley Harry Potter Draco Malfoy Professor Dumbledore

Which product did the twins create that allowed Harry to distract Umbridge and her squad?

Extendable Ears Decoy Detonators Skiving Snackboxes Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder

What spell did the twins use to turn a Hogwarts corridor into a swamp?

Aguamenti Furnunculus Morsmordre A spell of their own invention

Which product of the Weasley Twins can be used as a method of communication?

Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder Skiving Snackboxes Extendable Ears Decoy Detonators

What did the Weasley twins use to test their products before their joke shop was opened?

House Elves Themselves First-year students Animals

Introduction

Fred and George Weasley, the notorious twins from J.K. Rowling's beloved Harry Potter series, have left an indelible mark on the magical world with their mischievous pranks and jolly demeanor. Known for their fiery red hair and infectious laughter, these characters brought a unique lightness to the saga. Let's take a closer look at the memorable mischief they managed to stir up at Hogwarts!

Their Pranks

The duo's first known prank was transforming their younger brother Ron's teddy bear into a giant spider, sparking his fearful arachnophobia.

They bewitched snowballs to follow Professor Quirrell around and hit him on the back of his turban where Voldemort was hiding.

They created one of the most iconic items in the series, the Marauder's Map, a magical document that, when activated with the phrase, I solemnly swear I am up to no good, displays every inch of Hogwarts School, including the locations of everyone within the castle.

Their business venture, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, was a shop in Diagon Alley that sold joke products like Extendable Ears, Skiving Snackboxes, and the infamous Puking Pastilles.

Legacy

The Weasley twins' pranks weren't just about causing chaos. They were a form of rebellion against the strict norms of the Hogwarts School and the larger wizarding world, and often served as comic relief during the series' darker moments. Despite the trouble they stirred up, the twins proved to be brave, loyal, and intelligent, embodying the true spirit of Gryffindor. It's time to find out how well you remember their pranks and antics!