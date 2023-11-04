Harry Potter Quiz: Put your knowledge of the Weasley twins and their mischievous pranks to the test!

Welcome to our Harry Potter Quiz! This time, we're focusing on the beloved Weasley twins and their legendary pranks. How well do you remember Fred and George's mischievous deeds? Test your knowledge and see if you could outsmart the wizarding world's most notorious pranksters!
Introduction
Fred and George Weasley, the notorious twins from J.K. Rowling's beloved Harry Potter series, have left an indelible mark on the magical world with their mischievous pranks and jolly demeanor. Known for their fiery red hair and infectious laughter, these characters brought a unique lightness to the saga. Let's take a closer look at the memorable mischief they managed to stir up at Hogwarts!
Their Pranks
- The duo's first known prank was transforming their younger brother Ron's teddy bear into a giant spider, sparking his fearful arachnophobia.
- They bewitched snowballs to follow Professor Quirrell around and hit him on the back of his turban where Voldemort was hiding.
- They created one of the most iconic items in the series, the Marauder's Map, a magical document that, when activated with the phrase, I solemnly swear I am up to no good, displays every inch of Hogwarts School, including the locations of everyone within the castle.
- Their business venture, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, was a shop in Diagon Alley that sold joke products like Extendable Ears, Skiving Snackboxes, and the infamous Puking Pastilles.
Legacy
The Weasley twins' pranks weren't just about causing chaos. They were a form of rebellion against the strict norms of the Hogwarts School and the larger wizarding world, and often served as comic relief during the series' darker moments. Despite the trouble they stirred up, the twins proved to be brave, loyal, and intelligent, embodying the true spirit of Gryffindor. It's time to find out how well you remember their pranks and antics!
As a young independent media, The Dunn County Extra needs your help. Support us by following us and bookmarking us on Google News. Thank you for your support!