Dragon Ball Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Galactic Patrol saga and become the ultimate superfan!

Olivia Bennett
Welcome to our Quiz. This fun and engaging quiz tests your knowledge on the intriguing Galactic Patrol Saga. A crucial arc in the universe of Dragon Ball, it delves into the history, characters and epic battles. Do you think you can master this Dragon Ball challenge? Let's see just how well you know it!

Who is the main character of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga?
Son
Merus
Moro
Who is the Galactic Patrolman who trains Goku and Vegeta in this saga?
Moro
Merus
Jaco
What is the special ability of Moro, the villain of this saga?
Teleportation
Energy absorption
Super strength
Who is the leader of the Galactic Patrol?
Merus
Jaco
Goku
King Galatic
What happens to Merus in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga?
He gets married
He is revealed to be an angel
He becomes the leader of the Galactic Patrol
He becomes a Super Saiyan
What transformation does Goku achieve in this saga?
Super Saiyan 4
Ultra Instinct
Super Saiyan Blue
Super Saiyan God

A Brief Overview of the Galactic Patrol Saga

Known for their interstellar law enforcement, the Galactic Patrol features prominently in the Dragon Ball Universe. Originating from the spin-off , they have become a critical part of the main storyline in the Galactic Patrol Saga of Dragon Ball Super.

Key Events in the Galactic Patrol Saga

  • The saga starts when members of the Galactic Patrol, Jaco and Merus, arrive on Earth to enlist the help of Goku and Vegeta in capturing the escaped prisoner, Moro.
  • Moro, a powerful wizard and planet eater, poses a massive threat to the universe, having regained his magical abilities after breaking free from the Galactic Prison.
  • The saga showcases epic battles between Moro and the Z fighters, with the majority of them suffering defeat due to Moro's energy-absorbing abilities.
  • Vegito's return and Goku's mastery of Ultra Instinct also take center stage in this saga.
Notable Characters

  • Merus: A key character who is revealed to be an Angel in disguise. He plays a significant role in training Goku to master Ultra Instinct.
  • Moro: The main antagonist of the saga, known for his energy absorbing abilities and destructive nature.
  • Goku and Vegeta: Protagonists of the Dragon Ball series, both play pivotal roles in the saga, showcasing new forms and techniques.
  • Galactic Patrol: The space police force that enlists Goku and Vegeta's help in the saga.

The Galactic Patrol Saga is a blend of compelling storytelling, intense battles, and new character developments, making it a must-watch for any Dragon Ball fan.

