Disney Quiz: Are You a Whizz on “Treasure Planet”?

Olivia Bennett
Welcome to the ultimate challenge for all fans of the extraordinary world of Disney. This Disney Quiz focuses on the cult classic, Treasure Planet. Do you consider yourself a true expert on this interstellar adventure? Test your knowledge and find out how much you really know about Jim Hawkins' journey through the cosmos!

Who directed Treasure Planet?
John Musker and
George Lucas
Who provided the voice for the character John Silver?
Dwayne Johnson
Robert De Niro
Brian Murray
What year was Treasure Planet released?
2002
1998
2005
1995
Which character says the line, You've got the makings of greatness in you?
Billy Bones
Captain Amelia
Doctor Doppler
John Silver
What is the name of the ship in Treasure Planet?
The
The Jolly Roger
The RLS Legacy
The Flying Dutchman
What is the name of Jim Hawkins' pet?
Morph
Patches
Oliver
Scuppers

Are You an Expert on Treasure Planet?

The Disney animated film Treasure Planet is a unique adaptation of 's classic novel, Treasure Island. Set in futuristic space, the film presents thrilling adventures, memorable characters, and stunning animation. This dynamic blend of traditional and surreal elements makes it a favorite among many Disney enthusiasts. If you consider yourself a fan, our quiz is the perfect opportunity to test your knowledge and see if you're truly an expert on Treasure Planet.

Unique Twists and Turns

The story of Treasure Planet twists the original pirate adventure with a sci-fi spin. The protagonist, Jim Hawkins, embarks on a journey across the universe, encountering alien creatures and advanced technology. The film explores themes of friendship, bravery, and redemption, resonating with audiences of all ages.

Also read :  Disney Quiz: Do You Have What it Takes to be a "Big Hero 6" Pro?

Test Your Knowledge

How well do you remember Treasure Planet? Can you recall the names of the quirky alien sidekicks, or the plot twists that kept you on the edge of your seat? Our quiz covers a range of questions, from the movie's production details to its storyline intricacies. So, whether you're a casual viewer or a hardcore fan, it's time to embark on this interstellar challenge and prove your expertise on Treasure Planet.

