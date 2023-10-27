Disney Quiz: Are You a Whizz on “Treasure Planet”?

Welcome to the ultimate challenge for all fans of the extraordinary world of Disney. This Disney Quiz focuses on the cult classic, Treasure Planet. Do you consider yourself a true expert on this interstellar adventure? Test your knowledge and find out how much you really know about Jim Hawkins' journey through the cosmos!

Who directed Treasure Planet?

Who provided the voice for the character John Silver?

Dwayne Johnson Robert De Niro Brian Murray Tom Hanks

What year was Treasure Planet released?

2002 1998 2005 1995

Which character says the line, You've got the makings of greatness in you?

Billy Bones Captain Amelia Doctor Doppler John Silver

What is the name of the ship in Treasure Planet?

The Black Pearl The Jolly Roger The RLS Legacy The Flying Dutchman

What is the name of Jim Hawkins' pet?

Morph Patches Oliver Scuppers

Are You an Expert on Treasure Planet?

The Disney animated film Treasure Planet is a unique adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, Treasure Island. Set in futuristic space, the film presents thrilling adventures, memorable characters, and stunning animation. This dynamic blend of traditional and surreal elements makes it a favorite among many Disney enthusiasts. If you consider yourself a fan, our quiz is the perfect opportunity to test your knowledge and see if you're truly an expert on Treasure Planet.

Unique Twists and Turns

The story of Treasure Planet twists the original pirate adventure with a sci-fi spin. The protagonist, Jim Hawkins, embarks on a journey across the universe, encountering alien creatures and advanced technology. The film explores themes of friendship, bravery, and redemption, resonating with audiences of all ages.

The film uniquely blends 2D traditional animation with 3D computer animation.

It features the voice talents of prominent actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Brian Murray, and Emma Thompson.

Treasure Planet was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2002.

Test Your Knowledge

How well do you remember Treasure Planet? Can you recall the names of the quirky alien sidekicks, or the plot twists that kept you on the edge of your seat? Our quiz covers a range of questions, from the movie's production details to its storyline intricacies. So, whether you're a casual viewer or a hardcore fan, it's time to embark on this interstellar challenge and prove your expertise on Treasure Planet.